Arvind Kejriwal exhorts EC not to use EVMs in MCD elections

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday wrote to Election Commission saying that Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) should not be used for the upcoming municipal elections in Delhi, according to news agency ANI.

Kejriwal’s demand was reiterated by Delhi Congress Chief Ajay Maken who through a series of tweets asked the Delhi Chief Minister to hold the MCD elections through ballot papers.

Many are doubting EVMs- Not prejudiced-nor casting aspersions on results;

I want @ArvindKejriwal to hold MCD elections through BallotPapers — Ajay Maken (@ajaymaken) March 13, 2017

Maken also tweeted a copy of a letter he wrote to Arvind Kejriwal asking him to hold elections through Ballot Paper.

My Letter to Kejriwal to hold Delhi Municipal Elections through Ballot Paper-

It also indicates-how he is empowered and why should he do so? pic.twitter.com/sHVAMn587K — Ajay Maken (@ajaymaken) March 14, 2017

