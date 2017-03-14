Elections 2017
Arvind Kejriwal exhorts EC not to use EVMs in MCD elections

Kejriwal's demand was reiterated by Delhi Congress Chief Ajay Maken who asked the Delhi Chief Minister to hold MCD elections through ballot papers

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published:March 14, 2017 2:06 pm
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (File Photo)

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday wrote to Election Commission saying that Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) should not be used for the upcoming municipal elections in Delhi, according to news agency ANI.

Kejriwal’s demand was reiterated by Delhi Congress Chief Ajay Maken who through a series of tweets asked the Delhi Chief Minister to hold the MCD elections through ballot papers.

Maken also tweeted a copy of a letter he wrote to Arvind Kejriwal asking him to hold elections through Ballot Paper.

