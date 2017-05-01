Knives out for Amanatullah Khan in AAP

The party’s Political Affairs Committee (PAC), chaired by Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, is expected to take a call on the issue tonight. Incidentally, Khan is a member of the PAC. (Representational Image) The party’s Political Affairs Committee (PAC), chaired by Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, is expected to take a call on the issue tonight. Incidentally, Khan is a member of the PAC. (Representational Image)

Senior AAP legislators on Monday demanded the expulsion of Okhla MLA Amanatullah Khan from the party, vowing to not relent till the axe falls on him.

It has been learnt that few MLAs of the party have signed a letter, urging the top leadership of the party to expel him. A separate letter, with the same demand, has also been released by a Punjab MLA of the party.

Delhi Ministers Kapil Mishra, Imran Hussain, Dwarka MLA Adarsh Shastri are among the signatories to the letter, a party source said.

“Amanatullah has lost his mental balance,” Hussain tweeted.

The party’s Political Affairs Committee (PAC), chaired by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, is expected to take a call on the issue tonight. Incidentally, Khan is a member of the PAC.

When contacted, Khan said the whole campaign was “scripted” and added that he will attend the scheduled meeting. He said barely “four to five MLAs” supported the signature campaign against him.

The development comes days after Khan had alleged that Kumar Vishwas was trying to “usurp” the AAP and that he harbours ambitions of leading the party.

A senior leader, speaking on the condition of anonymity, alleged that apart from his recent attempt to drive a wedge between Kejriwal and Vishwas, Khan had also “worked against the party’s interests” in the recently held municipal polls, where the AAP received a drubbing.

“If he has proof then he should present it to the PAC. The charges that he has levelled are serious and if he fails to produce any evidence to back it up then he should be expelled from the party,” Chandni Chowk MLA Alka Lamba said.

Earlier, Vishwas had differed with Kejriwal on the issue of EVMs. He had refused to attribute the AAP’s recent poll upsets to alleged manipulation of EVMs and had instead stressed on the need to introspect.

