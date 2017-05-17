Arvind Kejriwal defamation case: Heated exchanges between Arun Jaitley and Ram Jethmalani in Delhi HC

Heated exchanges were witnessed between Union Minister Arun Jaitley and senior advocate Ram Jethmalani in the Delhi High Court today during the former’s cross-examination in a defamation case against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. The recording of Jaitley’s statement in a civil defamation suit of Rs 10 crore filed by him against Kejriwal and other AAP functionaries could not take place as the Minister objected to the use of a word against him by the noted lawyer representing the Chief Minister.
The Finance Minister, who appeared before Joint Registrar Deepali Sharma, lost his cool and asked Jethmalani whether the word was used as per instructions from Kejriwal. “If this is so, I would aggravate the charges against the defendant (Kejriwal),” Jaitley said, adding that there was a limit to personal malice.
Senior advocates Rajiv Nayar and Sandeep Sethi, who were representing Jaitley, also said that Jethmalani was putting scandalous questions and should restrain himself from asking irrelevant ones “as this matter is Arun Jaitley versus Arvind Kejriwal and not Ram Jethmalani versus Arun Jaitley”. To this, Jethmalani said he used the word on the instruction of Kejriwal.
A group of lawyers including Jethmalani who were defending the AAP leaders also said that Jaitley was not entitled to a claim of Rs 10 crore on account of his alleged defamation.
Jaitley has filed the civil defamation suit seeking Rs 10 crore damages from Kejriwal and five other AAP leaders –Raghav Chadha, Kumar Vishwas, Ashutosh, Sanjay Singh and Deepak Bajpai — for accusing him of financial irregularities in the DDCA of which he was the President from 2000 to 2013.
- May 17, 2017 at 6:11 pmJethmalani is the biggest in the lawyer fraternity and probably beyond ...Reply
- May 17, 2017 at 6:10 pmJethmalani has lost his mind due to his age. We have seen him using arrogant words in so many forums. He is in such an advanced age he would not listen to any body. Only time will answer him.Reply
- May 17, 2017 at 6:04 pmso what is the word he used against jaitley, It seems to a secret lke why katappa killed bahubali. did he say jootley, or flop FM and DM, or 'incompetent', 'failure', 'useless', well all these are the right words to describe Mr Jaitley.Reply
- May 17, 2017 at 5:52 pmShame on Jethmalani who is defending knowingly the most corrupt Kanjriwal just to settle his personal grudge with Jaitley.Reply
- May 17, 2017 at 5:51 pmwhat sort of this typical PTI report this which does not inform what Ram Jhoot Malani asked which irritated Arun Jhoot Lie and why IE used/published this trashReply
- May 17, 2017 at 5:15 pmWow IndianExpress !,want to congratulate u for managing to report the story without mentioning one word that Jethmalani said. What bravery!Reply
- May 17, 2017 at 5:37 pmIf Mr Jaitley objects, who will have the courage to mention that word?Reply
