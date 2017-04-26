Arvind Kejriwal congratulates BJP for Delhi MCD victory

Latest News
Post defeat Arvind Kejriwal wishes to work in coordination with BJP for betterment of Delhi

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published:April 26, 2017 4:52 pm
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (PTI File Photo)

After his defeat in MCD polls, Delhi Cheif Minister Arvind Kejriwal has taken to twitter to congratulate BJP, and expressed his willingness to work with the winning party for the betterment of Delhi.

 

However, his party members have blamed EVM malpractice for Aam Admi Party’s defeat.

