Arvind Kejriwal congratulates BJP for Delhi MCD victory

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (PTI File Photo) Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (PTI File Photo)

After his defeat in MCD polls, Delhi Cheif Minister Arvind Kejriwal has taken to twitter to congratulate BJP, and expressed his willingness to work with the winning party for the betterment of Delhi.

I congratulate BJP on their victory in all 3 MCDs. My govt looks forward to working wid MCDs for the betterment of Delhi — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) April 26, 2017

However, his party members have blamed EVM malpractice for Aam Admi Party’s defeat.

