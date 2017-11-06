Arvind Kejriwal compares electricity bills of Delhi and MP at Bhopal rally

At a rally in the Dussehra Maidan in Bhopal, Kejriwal announced that AAP would contest all Assembly seats in the elections next year. At a rally in the Dussehra Maidan in Bhopal, Kejriwal announced that AAP would contest all Assembly seats in the elections next year.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Sunday said that the electricity his state purchased from Madhya Pradesh was sold at a much cheaper rate in Delhi, when it should be the other way round.

At a rally in the Dussehra Maidan in Bhopal, Kejriwal announced that AAP would contest all Assembly seats in the elections next year. “Shivraj Singh Chouhan has sucked the state like a mango,’’ Kejriwal told the gathering. He said Delhi does not produce electricity and bills consumers only Rs 462 for 200 units, compared to Rs 1,370 in MP that it buys electricity from. “Why is the CM silent? Have the people of MP committed a crime to get electricity at exorbitant rates,” he asked the crowd, probably the biggest AAP rally in Madhya Pradesh.

“Fourteen years is not a short period. Had the state been governed well, farmers, students, teachers and others would not have been unhappy,’’ he said. He added that the state had become synonymous with the Vyapam scam. “Instead of politicians and ministers, bureaucrats were being sent to jail. Now the CBI is painting over the scam,” he said.

Later talking to a select audience, Kejriwal elaborated the steps taken by his government in the fields of education, health, minimum wages, infrastructure and pollution.

“Our government is being divested of powers. I can’t even transfer my peon… I can’t act against a corrupt officer even if I catch him taking bribe because we don’t have any powers,” he said.

