Kejriwal apologises to Majithia over drugs charge; Truth prevails, says SAD leader

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday issued an apology to former Punjab revenue minister Bikram Singh Majithia saying that he has now learned that the drug trade allegations were unfounded.

In his letter to Majithia, Kejriwal wrote, “In the recent past, I made certain statements and allegations against you regarding your alleged involvement in drug trade. These statements became a political issue. Now, I’ve learnt that allegations are unfounded.”

“Hence, there should be no politics on such issues. I hereby withdrew all my statements and allegations made against you and apologise for the same,” read the statement.

The Delhi CM has furnished a copy of the apology to the court. Majithia, himself confirmed this development on his official Twitter handle.

“CM Arvind Kejriwal has tendered an apology to me in the court, for all the baseless and false allegations he and his party levelled against me in drug issue. My mother suffered the most due to all this and this apology is a vindication of her faith in Waheguru’s power of justice,” wrote Majithia.

“It is a historical moment for me personally and may be otherwise also where a sitting chief minister has apologised for the remarks he had made,” ANI quoted Majithia as saying while addressing a press conference in Chandigarh.

The Delhi Chief Minister had accused the Prakash Singh Badal government, especially Majithia, of patronising drug mafia and criminals while campaigning for the Punjab Assembly elections. Following which, Majithia had filed a defamation case against Kejriwal and two other AAP leaders, Sanjay Singh and Ashish Khetan, in May 2016.

Kejriwal is also fighting a defamation battle against Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley in the DDCA row. Jaitley had on August 5 last year accused Kejriwal and other AAP leaders — Kumar Viswas, Sanjay Singh, Raghav Chadha, Ashutosh and Deepak Bajpai — of making a series of “false, scandalous and defamatory” allegations against him, claiming it adversely affected his reputation.

The AAP leaders had alleged there were financial irregularities in the Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) when Jaitley was its president from 2000 to 2013, prompting the minister to lodge defamation cases against them.

(With PTI inputs)

