Latest news
  • Arvind Kejriwal asks PM Modi to unfollow those who threaten & abuse women

Arvind Kejriwal asks PM Modi to unfollow those who threaten & abuse women

Arvind Kejriwal took a jibe at PM Modi and asked him to unfollow all those who abuse and threaten women.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: March 8, 2017 7:11 pm
arvind kejriwal, narendra modi, pm modi, modi kejriwal, womens day, gurmeher kaur, indian express news, india news Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday greeted everyone on the occasion of Women’s Day on micro blogging site. While wishing, he targetted PM Narendra Modi and tweeted, “Happy women’s day to all. On this day, I urge Hon’ble PM to unfollow all those who abuse n threaten women n take strong action against them.”

This is not the first time Kejriwal has done so, last month he lashed out at PM Modi over a video by LSR College student Gurmehar Kaur. She was given rape threats after she posted a message on social media following the Ramjas College ruckus. Kejriwal also retweeted  Gurmehar Kaur on Women’s Day.

TMC’s Rajya Sabha MP Dereck O’Brien retweeted the Kejriwa’s tweet. Retweeting Kejriwal, O’Brien wrote, “Made the same request last month in #Parliament Maybe he will heed a CMs request (sic).” Not only O’Brien but many other woman party leader asked PM to “unfollow” them.

Election 2017

Best of Express

Must Read

Mar 08: Latest News