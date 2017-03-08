Arvind Kejriwal asks PM Modi to unfollow those who threaten & abuse women

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday greeted everyone on the occasion of Women’s Day on micro blogging site. While wishing, he targetted PM Narendra Modi and tweeted, “Happy women’s day to all. On this day, I urge Hon’ble PM to unfollow all those who abuse n threaten women n take strong action against them.”

Happy women’s day to all. On this day, I urge Hon’ble PM to unfollow all those who abuse n threaten women n take strong action against them — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) March 8, 2017

This is not the first time Kejriwal has done so, last month he lashed out at PM Modi over a video by LSR College student Gurmehar Kaur. She was given rape threats after she posted a message on social media following the Ramjas College ruckus. Kejriwal also retweeted Gurmehar Kaur on Women’s Day.

We didn’t wait for heroes. We became the hero.

Happy Women’s Day 🌸 #IWD2017 #IWD — Gurmehar Kaur (@mehartweets) March 8, 2017

Made the same request last month in #Parliament Maybe he will heed a CMs request http://t.co/q1UpZCI8IS — Derek O’Brien (@quizderek) March 8, 2017

TMC’s Rajya Sabha MP Dereck O’Brien retweeted the Kejriwa’s tweet. Retweeting Kejriwal, O’Brien wrote, “Made the same request last month in #Parliament Maybe he will heed a CMs request (sic).” Not only O’Brien but many other woman party leader asked PM to “unfollow” them.