Kejriwal apology to Majithia: AAP Punjab unit furious; Bhagwant Mann, co-president quit party posts

Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) Punjab unit seems to have slipped into a major crisis — a day after its national convener Arvind Kejriwal offered a written apology to former Punjab minister Bikramjit Singh Manjithia for accusing him of being involved in drug trade. There was a commotion in the party since morning with a number of members not only expressing strong displeasure over Kejriwal’s unexpected move but also vehemently contradicting his stance.

Friday began with Lok Sabha MP from Sangrur, Bhagwant Mann, resigning from the post of AAP Punjab president. Hours later, the co-president of the party’s state unit, Aman Arora, too, stepped down.

“I’m resigning as a president of AAP Punjab …but my fight against drug mafia and all kind of corruption in Punjab will continue as an “Aam Aadmi “ of Punjab,” Mann, who was attending Parliament session in New Delhi, tweeted Friday morning.

AAP’s Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh, meanwhile, reiterated that Majithia was a “smuggler” and “deserves to be in jail.”

“He (Majithia) has destroyed the youth of Punjab by forcing them into drugs and there are reports of him getting money from people involved in drug trade,” he added while adding that he will continue the fight the case against the Akali Dal leader till “justice is done”.

Leader of the Opposition, Sukhpal Singh Khaira, said Kejriwal’s move has saddened all party members in the state. “All of us in Punjab are saddened to learn how Kejriwal ji has went to apologise to Majithia when state government’s STF has submitted in High Court that there is strong clinching evidence against him (Majithia). AAP MLAs with gather and take stock of the situation,” the AAP leader told news agency ANI.

On Thursday, Kejriwal tendered an apology for making “unfounded” allegations against Shiromani Akali Dal leader Majithia following which the SAD leader decided to withdraw the court case against him. While the apology might help in fending off court cases against Kejriwal, AAP’s Punjab unit termed the step as a “letdown”.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Independent MLA Balwinder Singh Bains said that the Punjabis have been betrayed by Arvind Kejriwal by offering his resignation to Majithia. “It is not a simple issue of a defemation case or attending hearings. There seems to be a bigger gameplan in which apologies are being given to Majithia and Arun Jaitley,” he said.

Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu, meanwhile, said Kejriwal had ‘murdered’ the party in Punjab.’It is a letdown to the people of Punjab. I feel Kejriwal has murdered AAP in Punjab. It is as if their existence has been wiped off. With what face will they speak against drugs in Punjab now?’ Sidhu was quoted as saying by ANI.

