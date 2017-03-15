Arvind Kejriwal alleges EVM foul play, says there’s need to probe the symptoms of fraud

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (File Photo) Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (File Photo)

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday suggested that there was a need to relook at the use of Electronic Voting Machines or EVMs in the electoral process until faith is restored in it.

Kejriwal said several countries in the west have moved away from using the machines and are back to the ballot system. He also said that inorder to repose faith in the electoral process, the Election Commission should count the VVPAT slips in states where they were used and match them with the EVM result.

Here’s what Kejriwal has said:

* Many have said that there is anger against Akali’s & AAP is sweeping polls, still AAP got 25% votes & SAD got 31%, how is it possible?

* Election Commission’s responsibility to keep people’s faith in EVM. They cannot shirk responsibility.

* Through the EVM is it possible that 20-25% vote share meant for AAP was transferred to SAD-BJP alliance

* We know it is too late to declare Punjab Goa elections void but this is for future, faith has to be restored in electoral process

* EC should count slips of VVPAT and match it with figures of EVM results if it matches people’s trust will increase

* SC said EVMs are vulnerable and prone to tampering. SC se bada kya hai? Main janta hu mere bayan ke baad aap mera mazzak udaaoge

* Developed countries have given up EVMs should we not rethink? Even the BJP, including Advaniji, had said EVMs can be tampered.

* People who tamper EVMs, they should answer why they didn’t do so in Delhi and Bihar?

