Arvind Kejriwal aide to police: Saw Chief Secy Anshu Prakash being assaulted, glasses fall

The two new statements contradict Jain’s earlier stand. The two new statements contradict Jain’s earlier stand.

Contradicting his earlier stand, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s advisor, VK Jain, in multiple statements to police has said he witnessed the assault on Delhi Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash on February 19 during a meeting in Kejriwal’s residence and saw Prakash’s “spectacles fall off”.

While one of Jain’s statements was submitted before a Delhi court Thursday during the bail hearing of two AAP MLAs arrested for the assault on Prakash, he recorded a second statement under Section 164 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) before a magistrate.

The two new statements contradict Jain’s earlier stand. In a statement to police on Wednesday he had said he was present at the February 19 meeting but denied witnessing the assault and said he was in the “washroom” for a few minutes.

Additional Public Prosecutor Atul Srivastava Thursday told Metropolitan Magistrate Shefali Barnala Tandon that Jain’s statement was recorded before police. “In his statement under Section 161 of the CrPC, Jain said he left home at around 11.30 pm from Maharani Bagh and reached the CM’s residence at midnight.”

According to the prosecutor, Jain, in the statement, admitted that he saw Prakash being assaulted after exiting the washroom. “… He saw two MLAs had surrounded the Chief Secretary and were assaulting him and that is when his spectacles fell off,” Srivastava told the court.

Defence counsel for the two AAP MLAs, BS Joon pointed out the contradictions in Jain’s statements while arguing for bail. During the hearing the prosecution filed a fresh application seeking police custody of the two MLAs while opposing bail. The court reserved its order on bail for Friday and sent both MLAs to judicial custody for 14 days. Deoli MLA Prakash Jarwal and Okhla MLA Amanatullah Khan were sent to judicial custody on Wednesday.

Special Commissioner of Police and spokesperson Dependra Pathak told The Indian Express that police first recorded Jain’s statement under Section 161 of the CrPC and then a statement under Section 164 of CrPC before a magistrate.

It is learnt Jain, in his 164 CrPC statement, has said, “When I came back, I saw two MLAs Amanatullah Khan and Prakash Jarwal, who were sitting, were ‘physically assaulting’ Delhi Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash and asking why are you not working…They were pushing him, physically touching him and were threatening him after pressing his chin. They were asking why are you not working. Following this incident, his spectacles fell.”

Police sources said Jain went to the Civil Lines police station at 10 am on Thursday to record his statements. A retired 1984-batch DANICS and 2001 batch IAS officer, Jain (60 was appointed as advisor cum consultant to Chief Minister Kejriwal in September 2017.

Jain has worked in several government departments and retired as Chief Executive Officer of the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB).

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App