Arvind Kejriwal sugar levels high, to undergo treatment in Bengaluru

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will be leaving for Bengaluru on February 7 for medical treatment, news agency ANI reported on Sunday. Kejriwal’s blood sugar levels are reportedly high. He will be returning to Delhi after 10-12 days, according to ANI. The Delhi Chief Minister spearheaded Aam Aadmi Party’s aggressive campaign in Punjab and Goa. Polling in both sates came to an end on Saturday, with Punjab registering its highest ever voter turnout (78.62 per cent). AAP is contesting for the first time in Punjab and Goa assembly polls. It is a three-corner contest between AAP, Congress and BJP in both states.

