Talwars want to visit Dasna Jail once a week to treat inmates: Official

Dr Rajesh Talwar and Dr Nupur Talwar — who are likely to be released from Dasna Jail Monday after spending four years there — have expressed their desire to visit the dental clinic they had set up inside the jail every 15 days, Dasna Jail authorities said.

The couple has been lodged in Dasna Jail for the last four years after a CBI court, in 2013, sentenced them to life imprisonment for the murder of their daughter, Aarushi, and domestic help, Hemraj. While the case moved from one court to another, the Talwars revived the dental clinic in Dasna Jail, which had been lying defunct till 2013.

“Every inmate knew they are going to be released soon. Hence, there has been a massive rush at the clinic over the last couple of days. At least 30-40 patients ave visited the clinic since the court order. The Talwars have expressed their desire to visit the clinic every week or fortnight. We are looking into their request. They have been closely associated with the growth of the clinic,” Anand Pandey, a jail official, said.

Since November 2013, on every day of the week, from 10 am to 2 pm, Dr Rajesh Talwar attended to patients at the clinic, for which he would get Rs 40 daily. Dr Nupur Talwar, meanwhile, met women patients every Saturday.

“Dr Nupur Talwar also taught children and women inmates of the jail. She has also been involved in many programmes related to women empowerment,” Pandey said. Maintaining that the couple is likely to be released on Monday, he said, “All preparations for their release have been made. Once the court communication reaches us, they will be released within an hour.”

