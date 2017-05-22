Paresh Rawal says tie Arundhati Roy to Army jeep instead of stone-pelter

Actor-turned-politician Paresh Rawal and eminent author and political activist Arundhati Roy. Actor-turned-politician Paresh Rawal and eminent author and political activist Arundhati Roy.

Bollywood actor and BJP Lok Sabha MP Paresh Rawal has said that instead of a stone pelter, author and activist Arundhati Roy should be tied to an Army jeep. The veteran actor took to Twitter on Sunday night to express his views.

Instead of tying stone pelter on the army jeep tie Arundhati Roy ! — Paresh Rawal (@SirPareshRawal) May 21, 2017

The National Award-winning actor’s comment was in reference to a video clip showing a youth tied in front of an Army jeep and allegedly being used as a human shield to deter stone pelters in central Kashmir’s Budgam district.

The video, tweeted by Jammu and Kashmir Opposition leader Omar Abdullah in April, created a storm with a large number of people accusing the former chief minister of defaming the Army. The widespread outrage led to an investigation by the Army following which it was revealed that the man in the video was a carpet weaver, Farooq Ahmad Dar, who was on his way to attend a funeral at his sister’s house. The Army unit involved in the act was 53 Rashtriya Rifles.

Reacting to the actor-turned-politicians’s tweet, AICC general secretary Digvijay Singh on Twitter asked Rawal why not tie the “person who stitched PDP/BJP alliance”.

@SirPareshRawal Why not the person who stitched PDP/BJP alliance ? — digvijaya singh (@digvijaya_28) May 22, 2017

