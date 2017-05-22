Latest News
  • Paresh Rawal says tie Arundhati Roy to Army jeep instead of stone-pelter

Paresh Rawal says tie Arundhati Roy to Army jeep instead of stone-pelter

His comment was in reference to a video clip showing a youth tied in front of an army jeep and allegedly used as a human shield against stone pelters

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: May 22, 2017 11:33 am
paresh rawal, paresh rawal tweet, arundhati roy, paresh rawal arundhati roy tweet, army jeep tweet, army human shield video, army viral video, india news, latest news, indian express Actor-turned-politician Paresh Rawal and eminent author and political activist Arundhati Roy.

Bollywood actor and BJP Lok Sabha MP Paresh Rawal has said that instead of a stone pelter, author and activist Arundhati Roy should be tied to an Army jeep. The veteran actor took to Twitter on Sunday night to express his views.

The National Award-winning actor’s comment was in reference to a video clip showing a youth tied in front of an Army jeep and allegedly being used as a human shield to deter stone pelters in central Kashmir’s Budgam district.

The video, tweeted by Jammu and Kashmir Opposition leader Omar Abdullah in April, created a storm with a large number of people accusing the former chief minister of defaming the Army.  The widespread outrage led to an investigation by the Army following which it was revealed that the man in the video was a carpet weaver, Farooq Ahmad Dar, who was on his way to attend a funeral at his sister’s house. The Army unit involved in the act was 53 Rashtriya Rifles.

Reacting to the actor-turned-politicians’s tweet, AICC general secretary Digvijay Singh on Twitter asked Rawal why not tie the “person who stitched PDP/BJP alliance”.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
  1. S
    Super Lokar
    May 22, 2017 at 12:30 pm
    Yeh toh C hutiya nikla
    Reply
    1. R
      rehman
      May 22, 2017 at 12:28 pm
      i bet general gogoi cant save himself now - kashmiri freedom fighters will find him and finnish him
      Reply
      1. R
        Rakesh Kumar
        May 22, 2017 at 12:28 pm
        Well said, sir ! As a common citizen, I can tell that I do not believe in left, right, center ideology. Country and its cons ution is supreme for people like me. We do not need intellectual like Arundhati Roy who supports separatism and Pak sympathizer. Our soldiers are our hero.
        Reply
        1. S
          Super Lokar
          May 22, 2017 at 12:28 pm
          Yeh toh nikla.
          Reply
          1. H
            Harsha Sridharan
            May 22, 2017 at 12:22 pm
            That's a good idea. Also why not send Diggy Raja to walk on the street when stones are being pelted. He can then appeal (piteously) to the"misguided"youth to desist and support the Congress!
            Reply
            1. M
              M.P.Rao
              May 22, 2017 at 12:19 pm
              The human right activists are over enthusiastic in supporting the terrorists and does not talk about the atrocities committed by them.When the army is fighting a gorilla warfare by the terrorists,some innocent people also get killed.That does not mean that the army is after the common people.It is time to investigate the source of funds for the human right organizations.
              Reply
              1. V
                vijaykumar
                May 22, 2017 at 12:16 pm
                Apart from arundhati tie digvijaysingh, barakha datta, kanhaiya kumar arvind kejriwal, rajdeep sardesai and many more to save army from ston pelting
                Reply
                1. S
                  srinivas cvjanu
                  May 22, 2017 at 12:16 pm
                  For this kind of reasons only MSM of India can never better themselves.. that is not Paresh Rawal.. that is a parody account (Babu Bhaiyaa)...
                  Reply
                  1. A
                    Against Sick
                    May 22, 2017 at 12:03 pm
                    Great suggestion by Paresh Rawal. We have too many leftists 'qualifying' for the job. Start with Arundhati and then take Barkha, Rajdeep, Kanhaiyya, Khalid, Bhushan, Nalini Sundar, Bela Bhatiya and many more. This is the best way these useless characters can be put to use of Bharat Maa.
                    Reply
                    1. R
                      Raju Baruah
                      May 22, 2017 at 12:02 pm
                      Out-of-work bhakts like Paresh Rawal and Anupam Kher will p ss on their pants if they are brought face-to-face with intellectuals like Arundhati Roy for a debate.
                      Reply
                      1. S
                        Suresh
                        May 22, 2017 at 12:09 pm
                        Don't demean the word intellectual or anything referring to intellect by taking it wrt people like arundhati ruy
                        Reply
                        1. R
                          rk
                          May 22, 2017 at 12:17 pm
                          So. Mr bhadua, as per you only intellectuals like roy n bhadua like you can excercise freedom of speech.wat abt me and rawal.
                          Reply
                          1. V
                            vijaykumar
                            May 22, 2017 at 12:19 pm
                            Pl arrange debate and see the results. Do not de egoistic
                            Reply
                          2. K
                            k
                            May 22, 2017 at 12:01 pm
                            Why dont we tie Rawal or his son to prove the world that they are patriot.
                            Reply
                            1. P
                              Poonam Dhall
                              May 22, 2017 at 12:01 pm
                              @sirpareshrawal apni deshbhakti ka Praman de, Paresh. Try it yourself first. Kucch bacche Bach jayege
                              Reply
                              1. N
                                Nagar Iyer
                                May 22, 2017 at 11:57 am
                                {'army jeeps' in the valley should have 1 'anti national' tied up in the front & 1 in rear} {Front side should be reserved for anti national activists like 'arundhati roy' }{Rear sides should be allotted to criminal politicians like digvijay}
                                Reply
                                1. R
                                  Raju Baruah
                                  May 22, 2017 at 12:03 pm
                                  How about tying Anupam Kher and Akshay Kumar to a donkey and paraded on the national capital?
                                  Reply
                                  1. V
                                    venkatesh
                                    May 22, 2017 at 12:09 pm
                                    YOU HAVE NOT BEEN THROWN OUT OF ANY STATE FOR U TO FEEL IT. FIRST GET THROWN OUT OF YOUR STATE AND THEN U COMMENT ON OTHERS.
                                  2. R
                                    Rajesh Patel
                                    May 22, 2017 at 12:07 pm
                                    DOGvijay should be tied up in the front and should be stoned by his ilk.
                                    Reply
                                  3. Load More Comments

                                  Best of Express

                                  Buzzing Now

                                  Top News

                                  May 22: Latest News