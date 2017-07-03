Supreme Court stays criminal contempt proceedings against author Arundhati Roy

Author Arundhati Roy. (file photo) Author Arundhati Roy. (file photo)

The Supreme Court on Monday stayed the criminal contempt proceedings against author and activist Arundhati Roy. The case was being heard by the Nagpur bench of the high court. In 2015, the Bombay High Court issued a contempt criminal notice against Roy for criticising its decision to reject former Delhi University professor G N Saibaba’s bail plea.

Justice A B Chaudhari of the HC’s Nagpur bench had observed, “Calling the government and police as being ‘afraid’ of the applicant, ‘abductor’ and ‘thief’, and the magistrate from a ‘small town’, demonstrate the surly, rude and boorish attitude of the author in a most tolerant country like India.”

Saibaba was arrested in 2014 by the Gadchiroli police for his alleged links with Maoists. In an article published by the Outlook, Roy expressed reservations on his arrest too.

“The author has even gone to the extent of scandalising and questioning the credibility of the higher judiciary by giving examples of the orders of bail granted to Babu Bajrangi, Maya Kodnani and Amit Shah,” Justice Chaudhari had said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd