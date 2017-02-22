Arunchal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu to raise the pension for differently-abled people

Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu (PTI Photo) Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu (PTI Photo)

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu has announced raising the pension for differently-abled people under the Chief Minister’s Disability Pension Scheme. The ensuing budget will see substantial increase in funds for their welfare, Khandu said in Itanagar yesterday. Voicing regret over concerned government department’s failure to fully implement the 5 per cent job quota for the disabled, the Chief Minister asked them to strictly go by it.

The chief minister made the announcement while inaugurating the ‘Composite Regional Centre for Persons with Disabilities’, in the presence of Union Minister of Social Justice & Empowerment Thaawarchand Gehlot, Union Minister for Home Affairs Kiren Rijiju and Union Minister of State for Social Justice & Empowerment Krishan Pal Gurjar.

The regional centre is under the aegis of the National Institute for Locomotor Disabilities (NILD), Kolkata. The NILD is under the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities, Union Ministry of Social Justice & Empowerment.

The Union government has announced Rs 20 crore for establishment of the regional centre with 17 posts having been created to run the institute.

Khandu asked state Parliamentary Secretary for Social Justice Gojen Gadi to identify two acres of land for immediate commencement of the project.

For the benefit of disabled persons, he announced that a substantial amount of the fund would be earmarked in the coming budget for organising Para-Olympics in the state.

Also present on the occasion, Rijiju called upon people to change their mindset towards differently-abled people as they too have equal rights to lead a normal and dignified life.

The Union Minister lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for giving official recognition to disabled persons as ‘Divyangjan’ from their earlier nomenclature of ‘Viklang’.