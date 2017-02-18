Arunachanal Govt terms Kalikho Pul’s allegations as baseless and false 

Former Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Kalilkho Pul (File Photo) Former Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Kalilkho Pul (File Photo)

The Arunachal government on Saturday, termed all allegations made by the former chief minister Kalikho Pul as “baseless and false”. Kalikho Pul, who committed suicide on August 9 last year in the chief minister’s official bungalow at Niti Vihar in Itanagar, in a 60-page notes ‘Mere Vichar’ (My Thoughts) alleged several ‘deliberate irregularities’ by state leaders over the years.

Addressing a press conference in Itanagar on Saturday evening, state government spokespersons Bamang Felix and P D Sona, informed that the matter was subjudice now and it has been forwarded to the Union Home Ministry and the government was open to any investigation on the subject. “The state cabinet after detailed deliberations without any prejudice to the matter has resolved to forward the matter to the Home ministry for investigation by any agency they deem fit,” said Felix.

Stating that Pul had made those observations without any “evidence and base”, Felix said that there is nowhere in the notes that the late chief minister has mentioned reasons of him taking his own life. “Mere Vichar is more of a biography. If allegations were made there need to be evidence to support them,” Felix who is also the PHE minister of the state said.

P D Sona speaking on the allegations made against him by Pul, rubbished it. “I am open to investigation, if any, as Rs 4 crore is not a small amount. Moreover, the allegations made by late Pul has no base,” Sona said. Of allegations made by Dangwimsai Pul, wife of Kalikho Pul where she had alleged that her family was being threatened by the state government, both Sona and Felix claimed that it was not the case.

“If that is the case, she should make public the names of those who are threatening her. Moreover, the government will definitely provide Dangwimsai and her family the required security if they approach us regarding the same,” said Felix.