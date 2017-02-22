Arunachal’s Sonam Yudron becomes first woman DIG in SSB

Elevated to DIG position earlier this month, Yudron is the second woman in the country to have risen to that rank in the SSB. Elevated to DIG position earlier this month, Yudron is the second woman in the country to have risen to that rank in the SSB.

Sonam Yudron, who belong to Dirang in West Kameng district in Arunachal Pradesh that shares international boundary with China and Bhutan, has become the first woman from the frontier state to become a Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), a central para-military force.

Yudron, who had joined the SSB as a Circle Organiser in 1984 after having topped the competitive recruitment examination, become an Area Organiser in 1991 and has now been promoted as DIG in the central force that is deployed along the international boundaries with Bhutan and Nepal. Elevated to DIG position earlier this month, Yudron is the second woman in the country to have risen to that rank in the SSB.

“I believe that your rare achievement will stimulate young women in the state to invest in themselves, their capacities and aspire to turn their dreams into reality,” Arunachal Pradesh chief minister Khandu said when she called on him in Itanagar on Wednesday.

Yudron, who did her early schooling in Dirang, about 350 km from Itanagar, had earlier worked as a junior teacher under the state government after having obtained an MA degree from Punjab University. “Your achievement has made Arunachal Pradesh proud. I am sure you will also inspire hundreds of young students from the state to compete for such jobs,” chief minister Khandu told her.

