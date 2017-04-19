Arunachal to get an FTII, permanent IIMC campus for Aizawl

New Delhi: Union Minister M Venkaiah Naidu. PTI Photo New Delhi: Union Minister M Venkaiah Naidu. PTI Photo

As part of the government’s Act East Policy that was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi last year, Information & Broadcasting Minister M Venkaiah Naidu on Tuesday said a campus of the Film & Television Institute of India (FTII) will be set up in Arunachal Pradesh.

A permanent campus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC) will also be set up in Mizoram capital Aizawl.

“Skill development will be a priority area for my ministry,” Naidu said here on Tuesday.

The FTII campus will be spread across over 50 acres and will cost Rs 200 crore. The campus will be an extension of Satyajit Ray Film & Television Institute of Kolkata. “The new FTII campus will act as a catalyst to promote talent in different aspects of filmmaking,” Naidu added.

Both the FTII, Pune and SRFTI in Kolkata are autonomous institutes that come under the I&B Ministry. The regional centre of the IIMC at Aizawl was opened in 2011, but the I&B Ministry will now set up a permanent campus of the institute.

It will be developed as a media-training hub for students from the Northeast and South East Asian countries, Naidu said, after a review meeting of the government’s policies for the Northeast, attended by Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal.

The IIMC campus will cost Rs 25 crore. At present, the IIMC, another autonomous institute under the I&B Ministry, has five centres — in Odisha, J&K, Maharashtra, Kerala and Mizoram.

