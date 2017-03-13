Arunachal student allegedly assaulted in Bengaluru, offender arrested

“I used water for just five minutes and apologised to the house owner for the same. He started beating me and humiliated by forcing me to lick his boots,” Tama added. (ANI Photo) “I used water for just five minutes and apologised to the house owner for the same. He started beating me and humiliated by forcing me to lick his boots,” Tama added. (ANI Photo)

Higio Tama, a student from Arunachal Pradesh who was allegedly assaulted in Bengaluru and also forced to lick his landlord’s shoes on March 6 over usage of excessive water, filed an FIR against his landlord on Monday saying the police should take strict action for this inhuman act on him. Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah also expressed shock over the incident and said that the offender has been arrested.

“Attack on student from Arunachal is shocking. Police has taken prompt action and the perpetrator has been arrested,” Siddaramaiah tweeted.

Attack on student from Arunachal is shocking. Police has taken prompt action and the perpetrator has been arrested. — CM of Karnataka (@CMofKarnataka) March 13, 2017

According to ANI reports, Tama said, “Why can’t the domestic violence act be implemented upon him for using such derogative words on me and my parents? We three boys who were staying together were tortured on March 6 and I’m going to file a second FIR copy against the landlord today.”

“I used water for just five minutes and apologised to the house owner for the same. He started beating me and humiliated by forcing me to lick his boots,” Tama added.

Tama’s father said that he has trust on the Bengaluru police and that the offender will be punished. “What happened to him was inhuman, I have trust in the police and I hope the culprit won’t be spared. He is a very soft spoken person and complaints about him are so not obvious. The landlord also abused us badly and we are going to take legal action on him. I have sent my son to study here, not to get beaten by people,” he said to ANI.



North-east social activist Bina Laxmi slammed the Karnataka Government and stated that it has failed to protect its people. “We have taken this issue to Kiren Rijiju and will get an action on it soon,” said Laxmi.

Union Minsiter Kiren Rijiju who also hails from Arunachal Pradesh, on Monday described the attack as “saddening” and said that the Home Ministry is also pursuing the matter besides the police investigation. He tweeted, “My office is pursuing this case. When we are talking of the safety of Indians abroad such incidents in our own country are very saddening. Swift Police action is being taken but whole society must own responsibility. We must ponder why such hatred and intolerant mindset exist?”

Swift Police action is being taken but whole society must own responsibility. We must ponder why such hatred & intolerant mindset exist? http://t.co/eEpioisOzJ — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) March 13, 2017

According to ANI reports, Higio Guntey is completing his fourth-semester from Christ University in Bengaluru and the landlord has been identified as Hemanth Kumar, who was in an inebriated condition at the time of incident. A case was registered against him on March 9 following Tama’s complaint.

