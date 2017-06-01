Arunachal Pradesh: Those who gave away land during 1962 war may get relief

THE GOVERNMENT is considering a proposal to compensate thousands of residents of Arunachal Pradesh who had to let go of their land to build defence structures during the 1962 war with China.

Minister of State for Home Kiren Rijiju, who represents Arunachal Pradesh in the Lok Sabha, held a discussion with defence ministry officials where compensation was estimated to be more Rs 3,000 crore, said officials. Besides Rijiju, Minister of State for Defence Subhash Bhamre, CM Pema Khandu and other senior officials were also present.

Bhamre is learnt to have asked officials in his ministry and the Army to fast-track all the pending issues by properly coordinating with each other and the state government. Rijiju has called for resolving all issues and clear pending cases in a time-bound manner.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App