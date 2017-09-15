Arunachal students’ body calls bandh on September 19 over Chakma citizenship

The committee asked the people to come out and send a loud and clear message to New Delhi. (Source: Google map) The committee asked the people to come out and send a loud and clear message to New Delhi. (Source: Google map)

Strongly resenting the Centre’s move to grant citizenship to the Chakma refugees of East Pakistan origin who have been living in their state, the All Arunachal Pradesh Students’ Union (AAPSU) has called a 12-hour dawn-to-dusk bandh in Arunachal Pradesh on September 19.

An emergency meeting of the AAPSU central committee held in Itanagar described that the Centre’s decision was an example of its indifferent attitude towards the genuine problems of the indigenous tribes and communities of the frontier state. The committee asked the people to come out and send a loud and clear message to New Delhi.

“The people of Arunachal Pradesh should never tolerate such arbitrary and callous decision that has the potential to annihilate and erode the state’s demography. This is the apt time to be united, setting aside all petty differences and fight jointly against the arbitrary decision of the central government, or else the fate of the indigenous tribal is at great stake,” a statement issued by the AAPSU in Itanagar said.

It also asked Chief Minister Pema Khandu and union minister of state for home affairs Kiren Rijiju to stand by the indigenous communities of the state.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd