Arunachal Pradesh: Pema Khandu extends greetings on Shapawng Yawng Manau Poi festival

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu (File Photo) Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu (File Photo)

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu and Governor P B Acharya have extended their greetings to the people of the state, especially the Singpho community, on Shapawng Yawng Manau Poi festival. The governor expressed hope that the “sacred occasion would usher in harmonious subsistence and socio-cultural growth of our rich tradition.” The Shapawng Yawng Manau Poi festival is celebrated by the Singpho community of the state.

“Shapawng Yawng Manau Poi, with its ritualistic ceremony and dances, cultural programmes, community feasts, literary activities and interactions sessions has become a medium to preserve tribal heritage,” Acharya said.

“Intellectual sessions on important topics like preservation of customs, traditions and assets, social and economic development of the community definitely help in carrying forward the age of accent of community,” he said.

“Ours is a distinct state with several tribes and communities residing side by side for ages, maintaining their own unique indigenous culture and traditions,” Khandu said.

“Despite our varied diversity, we as Arunachalees are united and take pride in our indigenous cultural heritage,” the chief minister said.

“This cultural mosaic has to be maintained, preserved and propagated at all costs while keeping intact our unity in diversity. I believe Shapawng Yawng Manau Poi would prove as a major catalyst towards achieving this goal,” he said.