Arunachal Pradesh launches e-Inner Line Permit programme

Arunachal Pradesh has launched the e-Inner Line Permit (eILP) programme as a digital step for hassle-free entry of domestic visitors to the frontier state. Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Friday launched the http://www.arunachalilp.com, a web portal that will assist visitors to apply for and obtain the mandatory ILP, online from anywhere in the country. Conceptualised by the State Council for IT and e-Governance and developed by Bohniman Systems Private Limited for the department of Information Technology, the system is feature-rich and will allow online submission of required documents, photograph and payment by a visitor or group of visitors to the state.

The system is mobile-responsible and hence the ILPs to be issued now will be paperless, an official release on Saturday said. Congratulating the department for the initiative, Khandu said the hassle-free and paperless system will lead to significant increase in number of visitors to the state, the release said. He emphasised on providing training to the personnel at designated offices of resident commissioners, deputy resident commissioners and deputy commissioners so that they are familiar with the system and can issue ILPs promptly.

As the issued ILP will now have bar and QR codes for verification, Khandu said security personnel manning the entry gates will have to be properly trained and equipped so that entries with fake ILPs are detected. IT Special Secretary Prince Dhawan said after fulfilling all criteria online, visitors will receive the ILPs with unique identity number and codes in soft copy in their emails, which can also be displayed on their mobile handsets or tabs at the entry gates.

Visitors will also have the option to avail ILPs at entry gates and other designated places on payment of fees, the release added.

