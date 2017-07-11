Arunachal Pradesh landslide: 14 feared dead in Papum Pare district

Rescue teams are unable to reach the affected area, according to a report. Rescue teams are unable to reach the affected area, according to a report.

Fourteen people are feared dead after a massive landslide hit Papum Pare district in Arunachal Pradesh, news agency PTI reported on Tuesday. News channel NDTV reported that rescue teams are unable to reach the affected area. Many people are feared to be trapped under mounds of mud, it added.

This is a developing story, stay tuned for more updates.

