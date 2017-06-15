Villager shot dead in Arunachal Pradesh, Army says ‘mistaken identity’

The incident happened when security personnel laid an ambush to eliminate “hardcore terrorists” after receiving intelligence about their movements. (representational purpose) The incident happened when security personnel laid an ambush to eliminate “hardcore terrorists” after receiving intelligence about their movements. (representational purpose)

In a case of ‘mistaken identity’, the Indian Army on Wednesday night shot dead a villager in Arunachal Pradesh’s Changlang district during counter-insurgency operations. The villager, identified as Thingtu Ngemu, was shot by the 21 Para (Special Forces) troopers. The incident happened when security personnel laid an ambush to eliminate “hardcore terrorists” after receiving intelligence about their movements. The Army said that Ngemu made “suspicious movements” and rushed towards the ambush party when challenged.

“The Army troops had laid an ambush in this particular area based on hard intelligence with regards to movement of a group of Hardcore terrorists. It was during this time the individual who has got killed, came into the ambush and on being challenged he made very suspicious movements and rushed towards the ambush party, which forced them to open controlled fire resulting in the individual suffering fatal injury. It is a case of mistaken identity,” the army said in a statement.

