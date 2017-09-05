Arunachal Pradesh Health minister Jomde Kena dies

Kena, who represented Likabali constituency, was first elected to the Legislative Assembly in 2004. He was re-elected to the House from the same constituency in 2009 and 2014. (Source: Twitter) Kena, who represented Likabali constituency, was first elected to the Legislative Assembly in 2004. He was re-elected to the House from the same constituency in 2009 and 2014. (Source: Twitter)

Arunachal Pradesh Health and Family Welfare Minister Jomde Kena died at a private hospital in Guwahati after prolonged illness, family sources said today. 52-year old Kena, a resident of Gensi village in Lower Siang district was undergoing treatment at Guwahati for the past one month. He died last night, the sources said.

Kena, who represented Likabali constituency, was first elected to the Legislative Assembly in 2004. He was re-elected to the House from the same constituency in 2009 and 2014.

Kena was elected as Deputy Speaker during Nabam Tuki Government and served as Parliamentary Secretary under the Dorjee Khandu and Jarbom Gamlin ministries. He is survived by his wife, four daughters and two sons.

The mortal remains of Kena would be flown to Naharlagun today from Guwahati and then to his native village Gensi where the last rites would be performed tomorrow. The state government has declared two days state mourning from today and announced a holiday tomorrow.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu has expressed shock and grief over the sad demise of Kena. Khandu, who is in the national capital for an official meeting, conveyed his deepest condolences to the bereaved family members and the people, especially those of his assembly constituency.

In his condolence message, Khandu said “In his demise, our state has lost a seasoned politician and I have lost an elder brother, who was more than a friend,”. “On behalf of the people, I convey my deep condolences to the members of his family, friends and well wishers. I pray for his soul to rest in eternal peace,” the message added.

