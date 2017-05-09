Arunachal Pradesh governor congratulates Pema Khandu for making Itanagar clean  

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu (PTI/File Photo) Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu (PTI/File Photo)

Arunachal Pradesh Governor PB Acharya on Tuesday congratulated Chief Minister Pema Khandu and his team after the state capital soared up on the cleanliness scale, occupying 216th position in ‘Swachh Survekshan’ 2017. Itanagar was last year adjudged as the third dirtiest city of the country. The governor also thanked the people of the city for their participation in the cleanliness drive. He applauded the team led by the chief minister for their efforts.

According to a statement from Raj Bhavan, Acharya asked the citizens, trade associations, NGOs and students of the city to join hands with the district administration and make Itanagar free from open defecation.

