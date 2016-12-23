Arunachal Pradesh: Elderly woman die of burns, 54 houses gutted in state

An old woman was charred to death and at least 52 houses and two churches were gutted in a devastating fire at Wakka village in Longding district of Arunachal Pradesh. According to an official report here today, the village was ravaged in the fire that broke out yesterday afternoon killing 77-year old Bangman Gangsa and turned to ashes 54 houses, including the Catholic Church and Baptist Church and a traditional dormitory. The fire also ravaged a fair price shop and an Anganwadi centre.

When the last report came in, a few children were also found missing. Store-houses, domestic animals, household goods and all utilities including two vehicles were completely burnt.

The incident also left many houses partially damaged.

Nothing could be saved as the accident took place when the villagers were busy clearing a forest away from the village in the wake of series of militant-related activities in the area.

Soon after the accident, the district administration rushed Circle Officer N L Naam along with relief materials to Wakka.

The Wancho Council and various NGOs and youth bodies of Longding district and beyond are mobilizing resources as relief for the victims.

Local MLA and Education Minister Honchun Ngandam has rushed relief material and is monitoring all relief works while Kanubari MLA Gabriel D.Wangsu has dispatched truck-loads of relief materials comprising rice, clothes and utensils.

The village under Wakka circle, the last administrative headquarters bordering Myanmar, has a total 314 households with 2026 inhabitants.

Of late it has been in news for militant-related activities from across the border, including IED blasts and attacks on security forces.