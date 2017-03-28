Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Speaker’s son held for murder

During the scuffle, Bagra allegedly shot Kamsi with a revolver, killing him on the spot. (Representational Image) During the scuffle, Bagra allegedly shot Kamsi with a revolver, killing him on the spot. (Representational Image)

Kajum Bagra, son of Deputy Speaker of Arunachal Pradesh Assembly Tumke Bagra, was arrested late on Sunday evening for allegedly murdering local Youth Congress leader Kenjum Kamsi, official sources in Itanagar said on Monday. According to reports, Bagra and Kamsi got into a scuffle outside a restaurant-cum-bar in Aalo, West Siang district headquarters, on Sunday evening. During the scuffle, Bagra allegedly shot Kamsi with a revolver, killing him on the spot.

Aalo is located about 325 km from Itanagar. Deputy Speaker Tumke Bagra is an MLA from Along (West) constituency.

