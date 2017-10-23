Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu’s tip to new civil servants: Don’t give in to politicos’ pressure

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu (File Photo) Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu (File Photo)

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Monday advised the young crop of Arunachal Pradesh Civil Service officers not to succumb to pressure from politicians if they feel they are being used for wrong reasons while discharging duties. He was addressing the inaugural session of the induction training programme for APCS officers of 2016 batch at Administrative Training Institute at Itanagar, an official release said.

Khandu stressed that ‘boldness’ must be the character of an officer and they must be able to advise the politicians from committing wrong deeds.

Advising the officers not to let their mind get polluted, he said by being blind to politicians’ wrongdoings, the officers also become the facilitator of corruption.

Since the government officials are the bridge between the government and the public, the chief minister advised them to become part of the solution and not be the problem.

He also advised them to frame rules that will ease the process to serve the public and not create hindrances for them in availing help.

Focusing on revenue sector, Khandu sought cooperation of the young officers in harnessing the vast natural resources of the state.

He said due to consistent efforts from the officials and the state government, the tourism department has registered 10% growth this year.

He said the state government cannot forever depend on the Centre and urged the officials to play major role in development efforts of the state by reaching out to the people.

Informing on steps taken by the state government for fair selection in government jobs, Khandu said keeping in view the aspirations of the youths, recruitment process for all Group A & B have been handed over to Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) so that merit solely becomes the basis for selection.

The chief minister also said as new districts are being created, more number of vacancies in all category of government posts are also coming up.

To boost the morale of civil service officers, he said the state government has initiated award for excellence in public administration, which would be awarded every year on Civil Service Day.

