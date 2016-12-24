Arunachal Pradesh CM greets people on Christmas

Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh Pema Khandu (File Photo) Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh Pema Khandu (File Photo)

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Saturday extended his warm wishes to the people of the state on the eve of Christmas. In his message, the Chief Minister said “It is Christmas time and, yet again, it is the time to spread the message of love, harmony and peace.” “On Christmas this year let us take time out of our planned celebrations to remember and appreciate them who in their own ways and capacities make our world a better place to live in,” the CM said.

“While we gather around the Christmas tree with friends and family, let us give a thought and pray for those who are alone in this world. This Christmas, let us bring joy to others with an act of kindness,” Khandu said in his message.

“As for us in the government, this is the time to reiterate our devotion and dedication to the welfare of our people,” he said. “We have to continuously move on towards prosperity and that will be achieved only when every person, every family, every community and every religion of our state prosper,” he said.

The CM also said peace and development go hand in hand and both these entities are the two sides of a coin and without one, the other will never be a reality. Therefore, this Christmas, it is my fervent wish that every cup may overflow with blessings rich and eternal, and that every path may lead to peace, he said adding we move ahead, hand-in-hand without a hitch, towards development and a better world.