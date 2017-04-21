China says it has ‘lawful right’ to standardise names in Arunachal Pradesh

China on Friday dismissed India’s charge of inventing names for six places in Arunachal Pradesh, saying it is its ‘lawful right’ to do so, as reported by news agency PTI. China was responding to the Ministry of External Affairs’ statement on Thursday where it told a group of journalists in New Delhi that inventing names of states of a neighbour does not make illegal occupation legal. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lu Kang said China’s position on the eastern section of the India- China boundary is clear and consistent, referring to Arunachal Pradesh. “Relevant names have been used by ethnic Momba and Tibetan Chinese who have lived here for generations. So it is a fact that cannot be changed. To standardise these names and publicise them is a legitimate measure based on our lawful right,” he was quoted as saying by PTI.
READ: China announces ‘standardised’ names for six places in Arunachal Pradesh
The renaming controversy made headlines on Thursday when China had announced it has ‘standardised’ official names for six places in the Northeastern state of Arunachal Pradesh and termed the provocative move as ‘legitimate action’. In response, India reiterated that Arunachal Pradesh is an integral part of India. In a statement to the media yesterday, MEA spokesperson Gopal Baglay had said “renaming or inventing names of states of your neighbour do not make illegal occupation as legal”.
READ: After China’s renaming move, India reiterates: ‘Arunachal Pradesh is an integral part of India’
The six names renamed by China are as follows: Wo’gyainling, Mila Ri, Qoidengarbo Ri, Mainquka, Bumo La and Namkapub Ri. The corresponding names with their latitude and longitude taken into account list these places as Tawang, Kra Daadi, West Siang, Siang, Anjaw and Subansiri respectively. While some experts have viewed China’s latest move as a way to underscore its territorial sovereignty, China has said the decision to rename areas was a part of a census exercise indicating that more could follow.
Meanwhile, earlier today, Chinese state-run media warned India that it will pay ‘dearly’ if it continues to play the Dalai Lama card. Beijing had lodged vociferous diplomatic protests with India over the Buddhist spiritual leader’s visit to the Northeastern state earlier this month and warned that it would have a negative impact on the efforts to resolve the border dispute. After the Dalai Lama’s nine-day visit to Arunachal Pradesh, China had said that India should not use the Tibetan spiritual leader to undermine China’s interests.
For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now
- Apr 21, 2017 at 4:29 pmthis is nothing but sanghi govt china fear mongering as they do pak war mongering , just to fear the public that public is safe becoz of govt and distract from real issues like powerty starvation farmer suicides -Reply
- Apr 21, 2017 at 4:24 pmForcing an illegal name legitimized india's position, Wont make sense in international court, china has single handedly junked the topic of border peace from future negotiations, Infrastructure of Arunachal has to be stepped to breakneck speed, and talks with US to deploy THAAD system in arunachal has to be an area of concernReply
- Apr 21, 2017 at 4:21 pm4. India has legal right is south China sea 5. Aksai Chin is part of India from Magabhatath time..lets call it tushar pradesh 6 CPEC p ing through Gilgit baltistan is illegal and in case of any Indian stani conflict will be first Indian target.Reply
- Apr 21, 2017 at 4:21 pmLets our official response will be 1. India borders with Tibet not China 2. Tibet is not and was never been a part of Chinese empire 3. Tiewan is the legal heir of erstwhile Chinese peopleReply
- Apr 21, 2017 at 4:09 pmwhere is Modi now, before PM he use to shout like anything,, what happened now ?? During MMS time Chinese dont have courage to do anything,, due to his sharp mind and policies and now see gher main guss ker naam change ker rahe haiReply
- Apr 21, 2017 at 4:09 pmLet us rename BEIJING as BAJRANG and claim it. Chinese. If they start monkeying around with their neighbours, that is what they are bound to get. The Indian Government should seriously start staking a claim on Tibet. After all Buddhism originated from India and we have a serious heritage there to stake a claim for Tibet.Reply
- Apr 21, 2017 at 4:07 pmSuper - The Outlaws have lawful rights. What can be a bigger JokeReply
- Apr 21, 2017 at 4:00 pmCHINA is a AUTOCRATIC COUNTRY which uses COMMUNISM to sustain Autocratic rule. . India should refuse to talk to China till TRUE "MULTI-PARTY" DEMOCRACY is not established in CHINA. ...................... If China continues to BARK, stop import of RIFF-RAFF like Fire crackers, Curios, cloth etc from China and announce to the world that INDIA will STOP allowing import of anything MADE IN CHINA from 31 december 2020 including Computers & Mobiles..Reply
- Apr 21, 2017 at 3:58 pmMao said power flows from barrel of the gun. To expect better from them was always naïve. Lets do our duty without bothering what have to say or do. Satyamev Jayate!Reply
- Apr 21, 2017 at 3:47 pm1. China wants India to discuss its claim on Arunachal Pradesh (AP), and once AP is on the negotiation table, then more demands will follow. This is a very clever trap. As usual, Chinese media, which is just a mouthpiece of Chinese government, has not wasted this opportunity to warn India of dire consequences after Shri Dalai Lama’s AP visit. Language used by Chinese media is similar to Germany’s language and China has displa its most ugly side as a war-mongering nation. 2. During the last two decades or so we have allowed Chinese companies to make investments in India and have also allowed unlimited imports of Chinese goods. Since China does not import Indian goods to balance trade, it enjoys huge trade surplus with us. My question is how long can we allow this to continue? Time has come to review our trade relationship with China.Reply
- Load More Comments