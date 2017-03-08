CM Pema Khandu asks legislators to work in the spirit of Team Arunachal

Pema Khandu on Wednesday said his government was committed to equal development of every constituency in the state and called upon the legislators to work in the spirit of ‘Team Arunachal’. (Source: PTI Photo) Pema Khandu on Wednesday said his government was committed to equal development of every constituency in the state and called upon the legislators to work in the spirit of ‘Team Arunachal’. (Source: PTI Photo)

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Wednesday said his government was committed to equal development of every constituency in the state and called upon the legislators to work in the spirit of ‘Team Arunachal’. ‘Team Arunachal’ is the ‘mantra’ for all-round development of the state with cooperation from all the members irrespective of party affiliations, he said at the discussion on motion of thanks on the governor’s address in the assembly.

WATCH WHAT ELSE IS IN THE NEWS

While assuring to look into the suggestions put forth by the house members, Khandu urged upon the MLAs to change their mindset for transparent and accountable governance and reiterated that the work of every minister would be reviewed.

“Rising number of educated unemployed youths calls for a pragmatic policy,” he said adding the feedback from the masses have been incorporated in the 2017-18 budget, which would be unique in nature with announcement of many policies.

He described the governor’s address to the house as the guiding principles for his government.

Khandu said government jobs should be given on merit instead of political recommendations, which would bring in a sea change in the mindset of the youth and check corruption.

He informed that a CM ‘dashboard project’ would be launched this year to ensure transparency in government functioning and added that the government would reward those who worked well.

Participating in the discussion Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein said the state government was committed to ensure that the fruits of development percolate to every section of the society. This policy of the government would be reflected in the budget.

“No one will be alienated,” he said and clarified opposition charges of unequal distribution of developmental funds.

State art and culture minister Mohesh Chai said a linguistic survey would be conducted in the state soon.

Agriculture Minister Wangki Lowang informed the house that the state government was trying to fulfil the shortfall in agriculture production and contemplating organic production in the state.

“Through Agriculture Production Marketing Board we are trying to generate employment,” the minister added.

Industries and Power (Electrical) Minister Tamiyo Taga said the completion of the proposed Frontier Highway and East-West Industrial Corridor would ”revolutionize” the all-round development in the state.