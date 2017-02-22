Pema Khandu reviews power scheme

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Wednesday reviewed the progress of of a power scheme ‘Comprehensive Scheme for Strengthening of Transmission & Distribution’. (Source: PTI Photo) Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Wednesday reviewed the progress of of a power scheme ‘Comprehensive Scheme for Strengthening of Transmission & Distribution’. (Source: PTI Photo)

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Wednesday reviewed the progress of of a power scheme ‘Comprehensive Scheme for Strengthening of Transmission & Distribution’. The meeting was attended among others by Power Minister Tamio Taga and senior officials and Power Grid executives, an official release said.

WATCH WHAT ELSE IS IN THE NEWS

The Rs 3200 crore scheme is being funded by the Centre involving transmission line of 132 KV line (33 numbers) -covering about 1917 km including 33 KV line feeders (70 numbers) covering 1923 km.

The scheme also includes 24 new sub-stations 132/33 KV and 70 new sub-stations of 33/11 KV.

The scheme is likely to be completed by end of the year 2019.

The meeting also discussed a possible joint venture between the state government and the corporation, the release added.