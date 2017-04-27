Arunachal Pradesh: 23 Congress councillors join BJP in Itanagar

Tapir Gao welcomed them into the khandu-led BJP government saying the party is happy to accept them into the BJP family. (Source: ANI photo) Tapir Gao welcomed them into the khandu-led BJP government saying the party is happy to accept them into the BJP family. (Source: ANI photo)

In a major blow to the Congress, 23 out of 25 party councillors in the Itanagar Municipal Council (IMC) on Wednesday joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in presence of Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu and BJP state President Tapir Gao in Itanagar, according to news agency ANI.

The IMC comprises of 30 councillors out of which 26 were from the Congress. The party had earlier expelled one of its members after which the number was reduced to 25.

Arunachal Pradesh: 23 Congress councillors of Itanagar Municipal Council (IMC) joined BJP in presence of CM Pema Khandu in Itanagar. pic.twitter.com/Vn2XIBIHb0 — ANI (@ANI_news) April 27, 2017

Out of 23, 20 members led by chief councillor Kipa Kaku and deputy chief councillor Tarh Nachung were physically present in the ceremony while three sent their joining letters citing they were unable to attend the ceremony due to some reasons.

Tapir Gao welcomed them into the BJP remarking that the party is happy to accept them into its midst, according to PTI.

Addressing the members, Gao said, “Now on you are BJP members and we will work as a team for welfare and development of not only Itanagar but the entire state”, according to ANI. While Khandu appreciated their decision to join the party and said, “BJP under the leadership of PM Modi is the only party with a difference. This is a party that puts the interest of the nation first and of the individual last. With a clear cut vision and principles to achieve it, BJP is the only party through which we can take our state to newer heights.”

Leaders including Cabinet Minister WangkiLowang, local legislator TechiKaso, BJP state vice-president KenyirRingu, party’s city president TarhSoping and BJP General Secretary (Org) Ramesh Kharaganchi were present at the ceremony.

The move in Itanagar comes after 65 Congress leaders including two former councilors on Wednesday joined the BJP along with their supporters ahead of the Shimla Municipal Corporation (SMC) election.

