Arunachal Pradesh power minister demands special package

Arunachal Pradesh power minister Tamiyo Taga on Thursday demanded a special package to ensure 24 hours electricity in the north eastern state.

Emerging from the Power and Energy Ministers conference in New Delhi on Thursday, Taga submitted a memorandum to Union Power Minister Piyush Goyal and demanded a special package for Arunachal, an official statement said.

In the memorandum, Taga stated that the special package was needed to convert the inherited approach of minimum need base to providing affordable and quality grid power to all households while making efforts to achieve the dream of Prime Minister of providing 24×7 power to all in a scheduled target.

The minister also stressed on the need for special package in the light of being a resource crunch state, while expressing hope on the vision of the PM for ensuring overall development of NE states especially underdeveloped ones like Arunachal Pradesh, it said.

