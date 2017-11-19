Arunachal’s mention dates back to Mahabharata, Kalika-purana: President Ram Nath Kovind

President Ram Nath Kovind (centre) being greeted by Assam chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal at the Lilabari airport in Lakhimpur (Assam) on his way to Itanagar on Sunday. (Source: DIPR/Assam) President Ram Nath Kovind (centre) being greeted by Assam chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal at the Lilabari airport in Lakhimpur (Assam) on his way to Itanagar on Sunday. (Source: DIPR/Assam)

Arunachal Pradesh’s existance has been mentioned in the Mahabharata and the Kalika-purana, and the state is very significant from a religious point of view, President Ram Nath Kovind said in Itanagar on Sunday.

Speaking at a function to mark the 40th anniversary of the Vivekananda Kenra Vidyalaya in Itanagar, President Kovind also recalled the state’s connection with Indian history through the mention of Bhishmak-nagar, apart from Krishna’s marriage with Rukmini.

“The mention of Arunachal Pradesh can be found as early as in the Mahabharata and the Kalika-purana. It is connected to Indian history as Bhishmak-nagar. It is also said that while Parashuram had washed off his sins in the Lohit here, Maharshi Vyas had medidated here and Lord Krishna had married Rukmini from here,” he said.

Pointing at the rich natural beauty of the state that extends from the lofty snow-clad Himalayas in the north to the Brahmaputra Valley in the south, President Kovind also described Arunachal Pradesh as a jewel on India’s crown. “If the Northeastern region is the crown of India, then Arunachal Pradesh is a jewel in the crown,” he said.

President Kovind also recalled the role people of this frontier state played in India’s freedom movement, and particularly referred to Matmur Jamoh, who had attained martyrdom in the struggle against the British. “A number of people from here have etched their names in the annals of history. Freedom fighter Matmur Jamoh, who had attained martyrdom while fighting the British Army was one of them,” he said.

Later, inaugurating the new State Assembly building in another function in Itanagar, President Kovind also remembered the sacrifice of Hangpan Dada, an Army jawan from the state who laid down his life fighting terrorists in Kashmir. “Hangpan Dada, who hailed from a village near Borduriya in Tirap, had sacrificed his life while fighting against terrorists in Kashmir. He is an inspiration for the entire country,” the President said.

The President also expressed satisfaction over the progress of construction of the Trans-Arunachal Highway and upgradation of several advanced landing grounds in the remote districts of the state. “While Itanagar is already connected by a Shatabdi Express, the Trans-Arunachal Highway and the advanced landing grounds, once completed, will bring aboiut drastic improvement in connectivity,” he said.

“Being a state sharing international boundaries with neighbouring countries, Arunachal Pradesh, I am sure, will also play a major role in establishing trade relations with ASEAN and other South Asian countries under the government’s Act East Policy.” President Kovind said.

