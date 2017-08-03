Arunachal govt gives Rs 50 lakh each to kin of 3 IAF personnel killed in July 4 chopper crash

The three IAF personnel were based at the Tezpur Air Force Station, and were members of the elite ‘Hovering Angels’.(representational image) The three IAF personnel were based at the Tezpur Air Force Station, and were members of the elite ‘Hovering Angels’.(representational image)

The Arunachal Pradesh government on Thursday handed over cheques of Rs 50 lakh each to the next of kin of three Indian Air Force (IAF) pilots who were killed in a helicopter crash while on a rescue operation of flood-affected people in the state on July 4.

The cheques were handed over to Air Commodore K V R Raju, Air Officer Commanding of the IAF base in Tezpur in northern Assam by Arunachal Pradesh information and public relations minister Bamang Felix, to be later handed over to the three families. The three IAF personnel – Wing Commander Mandeep Singh Dhillon, Flight Lieutenant Pramod Kumar Singh and Sergeant Rajendra Yashwant Gujjar – went missing along with the helicopter on July 4, and their mutilated bodies were recovered along with the wreckage of the chopper only three days later.

“The true sons of the soil were not deterred by inclement weather that came their way. They airlifted hundreds of stranded people of our state to safer locations before the tragedy struck like a bolt from nowhere. The survivors who were airlifted by these heroes are yet to overcome the shock while lamenting that they didn’t even get the time to thank their saviours. The people of Arunachal Pradesh will always remember them and be indebted forever,” minister Felix said.

“We can understand the whole range of emotions that the bereaved family members must be going through right now. While we pay our heartfelt respect to the heroes, we stand by you at this tragic hour to express our profound condolences for the irreparable loss you have to endure with,” Felix, who is also the government spokesman, said.

The three IAF personnel were based at the Tezpur Air Force Station, and were members of the elite ‘Hovering Angels’. Wing Commander Dhillon, Commanding Officer of Hovering Angels, was one the best pilots who had flown hundreds of hours over the difficult mountains of Arunachal Pradesh.

