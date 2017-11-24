Arunachal governor meets Rajnath Singh, discusses local issues

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh

Arunachal Pradesh Governor Brig (Retd) B D Mishra today called on Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh at New Delhi and discussed various issues including recruitment of the state’s youth in Assam Rifles.

The governor, who is on an official visit to the National Capital, also apprised the union minister about absence of scheduled caste candidates in the state and said the vacancies remained unfilled in the state’s quota for recruitment in Assam Rifles, an official release said.

He requested Singh to see to it that the state’s scheduled caste vacancies be transferred to scheduled tribe so that the recruitment numbers could justifiably be met for the benefit of eligible youth from the state.

Mishra, who recently met the Director General of Assam Rifles, called for further strengthening of the paramilitary force. He also suggested empowering the paramilitary forces to apprehend any person engaged in unlawful activity and attach officers from Narcotic Department with Assam Rifles units for prompt and effective action to control the drug menace in the state.

Expressing concern over the depleting population in the border areas due to non availability of infrastructure for the people living in remote areas, the governor suggested that a modest beginning could be made by taking up 3-5 villages and making them self sufficient in terms of dwelling, toilet facilities, health centres, schools, small shopping complex, water facilities, communication and emergency helipad.

Ration support could also be extended to them the same way as is being done to many villages in border areas, he said. Such schemes would go a long way in confidence building and sensitive border security scheme, the governor pointed out.

