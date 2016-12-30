Arunachal faces change of guard again, suspended Pema Khandu set to quit

Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh Pema Khandu (File Photo) Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh Pema Khandu (File Photo)

The ruling Peoples’ Party of Arunachal (PPA) is likely to name legislator Takam Pario as the next chief minister, according to ANI. A final statement in this regard will be released after the party meeting.

The incumbent chief minister Pema Khandu, along with six other lawmakers, were suspended by PPA in a late night development on Thursday for alleged anti-party activities. PPA is a member of North-East Democratic Alliance (NEDA) of the NDA.

PPA president Khafa Bengia told news agency ANI that the party is not happy with Khandu’s leadership as he was not able to ‘take the party into confidence on policy decisions.’

“We have decided that Pema should go, if he continues then I fear that misunderstanding can develop between BJP and PPA,” Bengia was quoted saying by news agency ANI.

Khandu had taken over from Nabam Tuki in July as the Congress chief minister but just months later, almost the entire Congress lawmaker base shifted to PPA. In a year considered full of political upheavals, Arunachal also witnessed the death of its former chief minister Kalikho Pul who allegedly committed suicide.

