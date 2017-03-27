Arunachal Dy Speaker’s son held for murder of Congress leader

Kajum Bagra, son of Arunachal Pradesh deputy speaker Tumke Bagra was arrested late Sunday evening for the alleged murder of Kenjum Kamsi, a local Youth Congress leader in Aalo, headquarter town of West Siang district, official sources in Itanagar said on Monday.

According to reports, Bagra and Kamsi were engaged in a scuffle outside a restaurant-cum-bar in the district town late Sunday evening, following which Bagra took out a revolver and opened fire on Kamsi, who died on the spot.

Police rushed to the spot on receipt of information and arrested Bagra after registering a case against him. The revolver allegedly used in the crime was also seized, sources said. While Aalo is about 325 km from Itanagar, deputy speaker Tumke Bagra is an MLA from the Along (West) constituency.

Condemning the incident, the Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee on Monday demanded a thorough probe into the incident and called for exemplary punishment of the guilty. The APCC also alleged that Kajum Bagra had used an official vehicle allotted by the government to his father, and demanded resignation of deputy speaker Tumke Bagra.

