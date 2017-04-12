Arunachal Dy CM calls for reopening Stilwell Road to Myanmar

He also called for making the land custom office at Nampong on the Myanmar border functional as early as possible. He also called for making the land custom office at Nampong on the Myanmar border functional as early as possible.

Arunachal Pradesh deputy chief minister Chowna Mein on Wednesday called for reopening the historic Stilwell Road between India and Myanmar through the Pangsau Pass and suggested setting up designate towns in either countries as “sister towns” to promote culture and business between the two sides. He also called for making the land custom office at Nampong on the Myanmar border functional as early as possible.

Making this suggestion, Mein asked Vikram Misri, Indian ambassador to Myanmar currently on a four-day visit to the Northeastern region, to take up steps to upgrade the Currency Exchange Office and Trade Center at the border point between Arunachal Pradesh and Myanmar to facilitate movement of people and border trade between the two countries.

The deputy chief minister said that the Centre should take steps to set up good hospitals and educational institutions on the Indian side of the border so that people from across the border from Myanmar could also avail the benefits. “Reopening the Stilwell Road and Pangsau Pass will also give a big boost to tourism in the Northeastern region in general and Arunachal Pradesh in particular,” he said.

“Once established, the two sister towns on either side will act as centres for cultural exchange as well as trade between the people of Arunachal Pradesh and Myanmar. Regular cultural exchange programmes can also be held in both towns,” he told Ambassador Misri in Itanagar.

The 1726-km Stilwell Road, built by the Allied Army under supervision of General Joseph Stilwell of the US Army during the Second World War, connects Ledo in Assam to Kunming in China through Myanmar. While 71 km is in India, 1033 km is in Myanmar and the remainder 632 km is in China.

“The Land Custom Station at Nampong has been lying defunct and non-functional for many years due to less trade activities from the Burmese side. It is very important to for both countries to take steps to ensure meaningful and consistent trade. This will economically benefit the people of both Northeastern India and Myanmar,” the deputy chief minister said.

Mein also requested Ambassador Misri to facilitate issue of VISA to the people of Myanmar at the Integrated Check Post at Moreh in Manipur and in other border points as a sizeable number of Buddhist pilgrims from Myanmar were willing to come to India.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd