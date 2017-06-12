Arunachal CM Pema Khandu stresses need for encouraging Indo-Myanmar border trade

Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu. (PTI. Files) Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu. (PTI. Files)

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Monday emphasized the need to encourage trade between India and Myanmar and said more border haats be opened for the purpose. Khandu, who was speaking at a review meeting at Aizawl to discuss India-Myanmar border issues, apprised Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh, who was at the chair, about an MoU signed in 2012 between India and Myanmar for establishment of border haats along the Indo-Myanmar border to facilitate trade.

The MoU had proposed a border haat at Nampong (Pangsau pass), he said.

He emphasised the need for a comprehensive development plan for Tirap, Changlang and Longding (TCL) districts to increase entrepreneurship and employability so that the people of these districts do not deviate from the mainstream.

The efforts when undertaken will go a long way in addressing acute poverty and lack of employment in these districts.

A significant portion of the population in the TCL districts are engaged in illegal opium production and trade. This has to be tackled aggressively using two pronged strategy of opening de-addiction centres and skill development centres, an official communique said quoting Khandu.

Since the terrain of three districts region is good for cash crops, Spice Board of India and Krishi Vigyan Kendra could be advised to open their offices there, he said.

Arunachal government, he said, has prepared a proposal of around Rs 985 crore as a fresh special package for the districts and requested the home ministry to consider the new proposal favourably.

Khandu also suggested taking adequate steps to prevent migration from the border areas and sought central assistance for rapid economic development of the areas along the Indo-Myanmar border.

The chief minister also urged for strengthening and modernisation of the state police and proposed setting up of a forensic science laboratory in one of the TCL districts.

He also requested the union home ministry to expedite the final approval for construction and upgradation of 20 police station buildings and other infrastructural facilities under special package for the three districts.

Khandu thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his continued faith in recognizing the potential of the north eastern region and his commitment to help it overcome the teething troubles so as to truly become the new engine of India’s growth.

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, Kiren Rijiju and Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein also spoke on the occasion.

The chief ministers of Nagaland Shurhozelie Liezietsu, Manipur N Biren Singh and Mizoram Lal Thanhawla attended the meeting, besides directors general of police of the four states and Assam Rifles director general and senior officials from the concerned central ministries, the communique added.

