Arunachal CM Pema Khandu inaugurates development projects in Subansiri district

In his maiden visit to the Upper Subansiri district on Thursday, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu inaugurated and launched a number of development projects to improve road connectivity and provide effective administration in the remote Dumporijo constituency. The Chief Minister was accompanied by state health minister Jomde Kena, BJP state president Tapir Gao, BJP National Secretary Ramesh Kadaganchi and former AAPSU leader Gumjum Haider in his visit to Baririjo.

On his way to Baririjo, Khandu launched the 21.51 km Maro-Baririjo PWD road to Riko village constructed under PGMSY scheme. The construction of the road commenced in 2013 at the cost of Rs 14 crore. He also launched the 36 km PMGSY road connecting Sie bridge point to Lebri village, the release said.

The CM also inaugurated a sub-divisional office building at Hakte-Ripa, which was constructed under SPA. Khandu announced to fund various other road projects in the constituency worth Rs 7.25 crore in the current fiscal. Regretting the recent political situation in the state Khandu said he had tried his best to take along all legislators.

For equal development of all constituencies, he said the state government had sanctioned Rs 10 crore for each constituency. He assured people that the government was now stable and safe and stressed that for development, stability was essential.

Bage in his representation proposed for a hydro power project in Sie-basin and also sought help of the state government for shifting of Government Degree College, Daporijo to its permanent site in Jeram. Gao in his speech said BJP was committed to the state’s development taking along all people, the release added.