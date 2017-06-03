Arunachal CM Pema Khandu discusses telecom connectivity with Union minister

Khandu said 114 locations have been identified on priority with BSNL’s broadband, internet leased line (ILL) or VSAT for successful implementation of GST. Khandu said 114 locations have been identified on priority with BSNL’s broadband, internet leased line (ILL) or VSAT for successful implementation of GST.

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu called on Union Minister Manoj Sinha in New Delhi to discuss issues related to telecom connectivity in the state. Khandu informed the Union Minister of State for Communications yesterday that the state government was emphasising on e-governance and m-governance while apprising him of the need for robust optical fibre connectivity (OFC) augmented with microwave towers and VSATs, an official release said here today.

Pointing out that the existing IT network was not fully reliable, the chief minister said the urgency of having a good OFC network was necessary for GST to be implemented in the state. Khandu said 114 locations have been identified on priority with BSNL’s broadband, internet leased line (ILL) or VSAT for successful implementation of GST.

However, 61 locations have neither broadband nor ILL exchange and the remaining locations will also need augmentation, he added.

The chief minister also requested adequate manpower for RailTel – at least two per district required – to monitor project work in every district.

The Union minister assured him of strengthening telecom connectivity in the state and said that the Central government has set a target of connecting over 2.5 lakh gram panchayats under the BharatNet project with the aim to provide 2-20 mbps bandwidth to individual houses.

Informing Khandu about steps being taken for improving mobile connectivity in Arunachal, Sinha said that BSNL will roll out 1,893 mobile towers to provide 2G internet service and seamless mobile coverage across the state, the release added.

