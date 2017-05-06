Arunachal CM Pema Khandu directs ministers to devise Action plan

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu (PTI Photo) Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu (PTI Photo)

Arunachal Chief Minister Pema Khandu has directed all ministers in-charge of various departments to devise Comprehensive Action Plan and furnish the same by May 10 for compilation and onward submission to the PMO and NITI Aayog.

In separate letters to each minister, Parliamentary Secretary, Khandu informed that in the recently held third Governing Council meeting of the NITI Aayog in New Delhi on April 23 last chaired by the Prime Minister, the status of implementation and related issues of all centrally sponsored schemes as well as prominent projects of the state were discussed, a release from CMO said.

He said the Prime Minister has directed to ensure implementation of all the Schemes/issues as per the timeline and target so fixed. Quoting the Prime Minister, Khandu said, “States are the most important constituents of ‘Team India’ and the nation can progress only when the States progress.

“For successful implementation of all the schemes of your departments on time, a comprehensive action plan may be drawn by indicating targets, timelines and the expected outcomes of both the CSS and State Sector Schemes,” Khandu wrote.

