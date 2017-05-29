Arunachal CM Pema Khandu congratulates police for arresting miscreants

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu has congratulated the state police for arresting four miscreants who were involved in an extortion attempt on the Director of Audit and Pension. Appreciating the police for arresting all the culprits within three days, Khandu said that it exemplified the efficiency and commitment of the police in maintaining law and order.

“I congratulate and appreciate all the police officials and personnel involved, particularly DIG (West) Tussar Taba and city SP Dr A Koan, for their promptness and arresting the culprits in record time,” he said. Armed miscreants in an extortion bid had forcefully entered the office chamber of Audit and Pension Director A Basit in on May 25 last.

However, they fled leaving the arms after the director started shouting. The chief minister also appreciated Basit for his courage and presence of mind. “Despite being threatened with an assault rifle, Basit displayed exemplary courage and presence of mind and

single-handedly tackled the culprit.

His action not only saved his life but also helped the police get a lead from the arms left behind by the fleeing assailant,” Khandu added.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister, who is in the national capital to attend the 66th Plenary Session of the North East Council (NEC), expressed serious concern over the fact that all the four miscreants are aged between 24 to 35 years. He called for introspection by parents and elders and asked them to aptly guide them so that they do not stray away from the mainstream.

Khandu also appealed to the young men to utilize their time and energy in constructive ways and assured them of the government’s support. “The state government has launched several new schemes and programmes for the benefit of unemployed young people.

Please take advantage of these and make a decent livelihood instead of opting for unlawful means that would only land you in trouble,” the chief minister added.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now