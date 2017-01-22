Arunachal CM Pema Khandu condemns ambush on security forces in Assam

Jagun: Indian army helicopter land on NH 153 Close to the ambush site where 2 Assam Rifles troopers were killed three other injured in a militant attack near Jagun in Tinsukia district, Assam on Sunday. PTI Photo(PTI1_22_2017_000192A) Jagun: Indian army helicopter land on NH 153 Close to the ambush site where 2 Assam Rifles troopers were killed three other injured in a militant attack near Jagun in Tinsukia district, Assam on Sunday. PTI Photo(PTI1_22_2017_000192A)

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu has condemned the ambush on Assam rifles vehicle by underground groups near Jairampur in Changlang district of the state on Sunday which led to the killing of two security personnel. Expressing grief on behalf of the people of the state, Khandu said, “Our thoughts and prayers are with the members of the bereaved families at this difficult time.”

“The people of the North-East and particularly Arunachal Pradesh will always remember the ultimate sacrifice of these brave personnel – the “Friends of the Hill People”, the Chief Minister said. Condemning the incident, Khandu emphasised that all steps should be taken to bring the perpetrators of the attack to book.

Khandu announced ex-gratia from Chief Minister’s Relief Fund as per government laid down norms to the next of kin of one of the martyred personnel, Khamtai Wangsu from Pangchou Village under Longing district of Arunachal Pradesh, an official release said. Militants on Sunday ambushed an Assam Rifles vehicle, killing two security personnel and injuring three others, while two of the ultras were also killed in the ensuing encounter in Tinsukia district of Assam on Sunday, days ahead of the Republic Day.