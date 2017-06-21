Arunachal CM Pema Khandu asks departments to have dedicated pages on Facebook

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu today asked the state government departments to have dedicated pages on Facebook. “I believe 90 per cent of our urban citizens are on Facebook and can avail information on the programmes, policies and schemes offered by the government through its departments on Facebook far better than through meetings, seminars, workshops or the traditional media. Through Facebook we can reach individuals who can benefit from such programmes and schemes but are not aware of it,” Khandu said.

“We, however, have very little knowledge about Facebook and its usage that would benefit us in good governance. It is for this reason that I feel government machineries need to be educated with variety of tools that makes communicating easy,” he said while opening a special training programme here for government officials. The chief minister expressed optimism that the training will empower and enable departments to leverage their presence on Facebook and meet organisational objectives.

Giving an insight into Facebook and its tools, Nitin Saluja, Facebook Policy Programme Manager, India & South Asia, said that it has been Facebook’s mission to make the world more open and connected by providing a platform for direct interactions between governments and its citizens.

