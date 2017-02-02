Arunachal CM Pema Khandu approves creation of 10 new posts in APPSC

With addition of ten news posts by CM Pema Khandu the commission is expected to fasten the activities in smooth and time bound manner besides maintaining absolute transparency in their approach. (File Photo) With addition of ten news posts by CM Pema Khandu the commission is expected to fasten the activities in smooth and time bound manner besides maintaining absolute transparency in their approach. (File Photo)

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Thursday approved creation of 10 new posts for Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission. A week ago, the Chief Minister met Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission Chairman Tajom Taloh who had requested the state government for additional human resources to strengthen the commission, an official release informed.

Considering the exigency, Khandu approved for creation of 10 various categories, Group A, B and C posts in the APPSC to meet the requirement. With this development, the commission is expected to fasten the activities in smooth and time bound manner besides maintaining absolute transparency in their approach.

The commission shall also take over the recruitment of sub-ordinate staffs appointment (group B and below) in the days to come after amendment of the delimitation rules under APPSC which was decided in a meeting of January 27 last, the release added.